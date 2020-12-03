Missouri Auditor Releases 2020 Property Tax Rates Review

Report outlines local property tax rates, changes in tax rate ceilings

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released her office’s annual review of local property tax rates. The State Auditor’s Office reviews rates to determine whether the rates are compliant with state law and to monitor rate adjustments to ensure revenue neutrality, as required by law. The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases.

The report provides property tax rates reported to the State Auditor’s Office for local government entities, such as cities, counties, and school and fire districts. In 2020, staff reviewed 4,840 property tax rates of 2,802 taxing authorities. This is the sixth year in a row that no taxing authorities levied a tax rate that exceeded the tax rate certified since the State Auditor’s Office began reviewing property tax rates in 1985.

The complete review of 2020 property tax rates is available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

