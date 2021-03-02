Missouri American Water – $2.2M to Replace Pipes in Creve Coeur, MO

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) Missouri American Water is upgrading approximately 3,700 feet of aging water main in Creve Coeur through the fall of 2021.

The company will replace the water lines, originally installed in the 1920s, with a larger 24-inch ductile iron main along Guelbreth Lane between Old Olive Street Road and Scheutz Road to replace the old 20-inch main Lindbergh Boulevard.

The $2.2 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for customers and fire protection. This improvement is a part of Missouri American Water’s initiative to accelerate the replacement of water pipes that have reached the end of their useful life in St. Louis County. Last year the company invested more than $100 million to replace nearly 90 miles of aging water pipe in the region.

“Our customers depend on us to deliver safe, clean, and reliable drinking water, which is why these ongoing investments in our system are so critical,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “Planned pipe replacement allows us to improve area service and reliability so we can continue to meet the needs of our customers, both today and for generations to come.”

This week crews are beginning to replace the pipe in the Millstone Subdivision and across Lindbergh Blvd. Work hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2021.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. Missouri American Water values its workers’ safety and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of worksites and maintain social distancing from crews.