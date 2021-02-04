Mission: Xavier Quiver Indicted for Child Abuse

Mission Man, Xavier Quiver Indicted for Child Abuse

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Child Abuse.

Xavier Quiver, a/k/a Xavier Medicine Blanket, age 26, was indicted on October 14, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 2, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on February 9, 2020, in Todd County, Quiver did abuse, expose, torture, torment, and cruelly punish two children who had not attained the age of seven.

The charges are merely accusations and Quiver is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Quiver was released pending trial. A trial date has been set for April 6, 2021.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today