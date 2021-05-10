Mission: Steven McDaniel Sentenced for Assault

  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
May 10, 2021 , Dennis Holmes, Mission, Steven McDaniel, US Department of Justice
Mission Man, Steven McDaniel Sentenced for Assault by Striking, Beating, or Wounding

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault by Striking, Beating, or Wounding was sentenced on May 6, 2021, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno.

Steven McDaniel, a/k/a Steven McDaniels, age 33, was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $25.

McDaniel was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 17, 2019.  He pled guilty on February 26, 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 7, 2019, in Mission, wherein McDaniel assaulted his intimate partner.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

McDaniel was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

