Mission: Nathan Blue Sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter

Mission Man, Nathan Blue Bird Sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter was sentenced on February 8, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Nathan Blue Bird, Sr., age 38, was sentenced to 98 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.  Restitution may also apply.

Blue Bird was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 11, 2020.  He pled guilty on November 23, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of May 30, 2020, in the South Antelope Community near Mission.  On that date, Blue Bird got into a confrontation with the victim, an adult male, in the street near his residence.  Blue Bird assaulted the victim with a metal baseball bat, repeatedly striking him in the head and face and inflicting fatal injuries.

The case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Blue Bird was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

