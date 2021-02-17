Business

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, Jan. 26-27, 2021

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, Jan. 26-27, 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on January 26-27, 2021.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board’s Annual Report.  The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board’s website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

