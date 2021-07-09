Commission on Judicial Selection Opens Application Process for Vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District
ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Today, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Dwayne N Knutsen. This seat will be chambered in the City of Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County.
The application process is now open for this vacancy. The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.
Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by 4pm on Monday, August 2, 2021 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter . The Commission expects to hold interviews in late August.
More Stories
New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED Gold
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: In recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable...
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable...
Kentucky Governor Congratulates Murray State University
Gov. Beshear Congratulates Murray State University on International Partnership to Launch New Agritech Initiative MURRAY, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the Murray...
Kentucky Governor: $200,000 to Support Recovery Center
Gov. Beshear Announces $200,000 Award to Support Western Kentucky Recovery Center Funding will provide operations support at CenterPoint Recovery Center...
Texas Governor: Music Friendly Community Workshop In Port Aransas
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Port Aransas will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop...
Washington Governor Appoints Matthew Segal
Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Matthew J. Segal to the King County Superior Court. Segal will replace Judge...