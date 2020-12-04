Minnesota: Sybil Maria Rogers Sentenced for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

Minnesota Woman, Sybil Maria Rogers Sentenced for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a St. Cloud, Minnesota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on November 23, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Sybil Maria Rogers, age 46, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Rogers was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 4, 2018. She pled guilty on August 17, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from incidents beginning at an unknown date and continuing until about July 30, 2016, when Rogers knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. During her involvement in the conspiracy, Rogers obtained the methamphetamine from a co-conspirator and sold it to others in South Dakota. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.

Rogers was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

