Minnesota: Jermaine Stapleton Sentenced for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

Minnesota Man, Jermaine Stapleton Sentenced to 78 Months for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jermaine Stapleton, 37, Eagan, Minnesota was sentenced on November 24 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release. Stapleton pleaded guilty to this charge on September 3, 2020.

On February 25, 2020, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance on a local methamphetamine dealer, Travis Hanson. He was observed driving with his girlfriend, Ashley Speicher, from their hotel in Menomonie, Wisconsin to meet with Hanson’s drug source, Jermaine Stapleton, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hanson and Speicher returned to Menomonie with Stapleton following in a separate vehicle. They were all taken into custody upon arrival back in Menomonie. Law enforcement searched Stapleton’s car and located 236 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of heroin, small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, as well as a digital scale and baggies. Officers located a drug ledger in Speicher’s purse.

In an interview with law enforcement, Stapleton admitted to bringing a half pound of methamphetamine from Minnesota to Wisconsin which he intended to deliver to Hanson. In a separate interview, Hanson admitted to being involved in drug trafficking and selling large quantities of methamphetamine. He further admitted to travelling to St. Paul on February 25, 2020 to meet Stapleton to pick up methamphetamine and heroin. He was supposed to help Stapleton sell the methamphetamine and heroin in Wisconsin.

Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by Judge Conley on September 25, 2020. Speicher pleaded guilty for her role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison by Judge Conley on October 28, 2020.

The charge against Stapleton was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Chippewa County, Dunn County, and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Departments, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie Police Departments, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Dunn County District Attorney’s Office. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

