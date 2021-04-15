Minnesota Governor Walz Announce Appointments

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the following appointments to the Statewide Independent Living Council, Young Women’s Initiative Council, Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources, Education Commission of the States, and the Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board.

Larry Lura – Minneapolis, MN

Statewide Independent Living Council

Member

Effective: April 19, 2021

Term Expires: January 1, 2024

Reappointment

Robyn Block – Good Thunder, MN

Statewide Independent Living Council

Member

Effective: April 19, 2021

Term Expires: January 1, 2024

Replacing: Nancy Yaklich

About the Statewide Independent Living Council:

The Statewide Independent Living Council monitors, reviews, and evaluates the State Plan for Independent Living. The Council also coordinates with other entities to provide long-term community-based services and supports.

Reagan Oden

Young Women’s Initiative Council

Member

Effective: April 14, 2021

Term Expires: January 2, 2023

About the Young Women’s Initiative Council:

The Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota (YWI MN) is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, the Women’s Foundation, and the YWCA. The YWI MN includes a Cabinet, which is comprised of young women and gender-expansive youth aged 16-24, and an Executive Council, which is comprised of leaders from government, business, academia, philanthropy, and nonprofits.

Jeremy Peichel – Roseville, MN

Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources

Citizen Member

Effective: April 19, 2021

Term Expires: December 31, 2024

Replacing: Norman Moody

About the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources:

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources makes funding recommendations to the Minnesota State Legislature for special environment and natural resource projects, primarily from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Commissioner Heather Mueller – Roseville, MN

Education Commission of the States

Member

Effective: April 14, 2021

Term Expires: January 2, 2023

Replacing: Mary Cathryn Ricker

About the Education Commission of the States:

The Education Commission of the States is a nonpartisan national education policy organization supporting all 50 states. The Commission brings governors, legislators, higher education officials, state school officers, business leaders and others together to work on education issues. The Commission conducts policy research and analysis, tracks trends, provides advice, and helps facilitate education information and policy discussion across the country.

Vernon Kelley – Shakopee, MN

Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board

Chair

Effective: April 5, 2021

Term Expires: January 6, 2025

Reappointment

About the Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board:

The Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board grants provides compensation from the petroleum tank release cleanup fund to pay for the cleaning of leaks and spills from petroleum storage tanks.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor are seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills, and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota.