Minnesota Governor: Vaccination Site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) As part of the State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program, Governor Tim Walz announced a new community vaccination site to launch this week at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul. The large-scale, permanent site will be the fifth of its kind, joining sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester and Bloomington. Roy Wilkins Auditorium will serve approximately 5,850 individuals, including both adults 65 years of age or older and pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers in its first week through administration of the Pfizer vaccine.

“As the federal government ramps up vaccine supply, each new permanent site helps make sure we continue to be a nation leader in getting vaccine into arms,” said Governor Walz. “As the state’s Vaccine Connector helps Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 shot, the site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium expands access and convenience so more Minnesotans can get this safe, effective vaccine.”

Roy Wilkins Auditorium previously served as a pop-up location in the state’s Vaccine Pilot Program. Almost 30,000 doses of the vaccine were administered there between January 21 and March 1.

“With the approval of Johnson & Johnson this week, we have three safe and effective vaccines to fight COVID-19,” continued Governor Walz. “We still need more supply, and the growing network of providers and sites is critical to delivering once federal supply meets demand. As we did with testing, we will expand access until every Minnesotan has easy access to the vaccine, regardless of where they live.”

Minnesotans will be contacted directly if selected to sign up for vaccine appointments.

“We continue to expand vaccine access in our communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Once federal supply catches up with demand, we will be ready to ensure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they call home.”

Last month, Governor Walz announced the launch of the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online or who require translation assistance can call 833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday to sign up over the phone.