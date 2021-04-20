Minnesota Governor Requests Assistance in Chauvin Trial Verdict

Governor Walz Requests Assistance from Additional States in Advance of Chauvin Trial Verdict

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz issued a request under the federal Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to bring assistance from Ohio and Nebraska to Minnesota in advance of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict. The EMAC support is part of the state’s response to requests for public safety assistance from local governments.

“ As the world awaits a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, we need support in our efforts to preserve the First Amendment right of peaceful protests while protecting public safety,” said Governor Walz. “I am grateful to our colleagues in Ohio and Nebraska for their willingness to provide assistance and relief to our State troopers and law enforcement officers as they continue to work to keep the peace in our communities.”

The Governor has requested that the Minnesota Legislature provide funding to support this additional assistance.

State troopers from the supporting states will report to the Minnesota State Patrol and will be assigned to security missions at key state facilities, allowing Minnesota State Patrol Troopers and Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers to support Operation Safety Net in the metro area.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact requires the Governor to declare an emergency to receive assistance. Executive Order 21-20, declaring a peacetime emergency the seven-county metropolitan area, is effective immediately.

EMAC is a mutual aid agreement and partnership between states. More information about EMAC can be found here:

https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/emergency-response/Pages/emergency-management-assistance-compact.aspx .