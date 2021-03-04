Minnesota Governor Appoints Francis Green to Judicial District

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Francis Green as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Mr. Green will be replacing the Honorable Mary E. Hannon and will be chambered in Stillwater in Washington County.

“I’m proud to appoint Mr. Green to the Tenth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “Having worked in private practice and at the local, state, and federal levels of government, Mr. Green brings a wide breadth of legal experience and insight to the bench. His proven dedication and work ethic will make him a great addition to the Tenth Judicial District.”

“Mr. Green is a committed public servant who brings a unique perspective to the bench,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Mr. Green has lived a life of service and leadership in his community, and I’m excited for him to bring that same ethos to the Washington County Courthouse.”