Minnesota: Commission Recommends Tenth Judicial District Candidate

Commission on Judicial Selection Recommends Tenth Judicial District Candidates to Governor Walz

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Mary E. Hannon. The seat will be chambered in Stillwater in Washington County.

Helen Brosnahan: Ms. Brosnahan is an Assistant Dakota County Attorney in the Civil Division, where she handles matters including litigation, contracts, civil asset forfeiture, and water management. Previously, she was an Assistant Dakota County Attorney in the Criminal Division where she prosecuted adult criminal cases. Ms. Brosnahan has been recognized as a leader for her work with Dakota County’s initiative to champion inclusion, diversity, and equity. She currently serves on the Dakota County Attorney’s Office Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity Alliance. Before joining Dakota County, Ms. Brosnahan was an Attorney at LeVander, Gillen & Miller, P.A., an Assistant Olmsted County Attorney, and a law clerk for the Honorable Robert F. Carolan. Ms. Brosnahan served on the Minnesota Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure. She has been active with Minnesota Women Lawyers, where she has served in various leadership roles. Ms. Brosnahan has been a judge for the William McGee National Civil Rights Moot Court Competition and the Minnesota State Bar Association Moot Court Competition. Ms. Brosnahan has also worked with the University of St. Thomas Law School mentorship program.

Francis Green: Mr. Green currently serves as National Realty Specialist for the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS). In this role, he advises and represents USDA-NRCS in land conservation and real property law matters. Mr. Green is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Real Property Law Specialist. He also serves as a conciliation court referee in Ramsey County. Mr. Green previously worked in private practice, where he handled a variety of civil and criminal matters, and he is a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Minnesota. His community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers, and he previously served as the Board Chair of Model Cities of St. Paul, Inc. and as a Commissioner on the Woodbury Planning Commission. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Green was a police officer in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Siv Mjanger: Ms. Mjanger is the Criminal Division Chief at the Washington County Attorney’s Office. She is responsible for managing the divisions while assisting the Count Attorney with developing and executing internal and external policies and maintaining her role as the lead Sexual Assault and Vulnerable Adult prosecutor in Washington County. Ms. Mjanger previously served as an Assistant Washington County Attorney, and she has also practiced in the areas of family law and criminal defense. Ms. Mjanger began her career as an Assistant Hennepin County Public Defender. She serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Steering Team in Washington County, is an active member of the Vulnerable Adult Multidisciplinary Team, teaches at various continuing legal education conferences, and provides ongoing training to law enforcement. Ms. Mjanger is an advocate for criminal justice reform, including bail reform, diversion reform, and additional support for offenders with substance abuse disorder to curtail recidivism.

Jesse Seabrooks: Mr. Seabrooks is an Assistant Washington County Attorney, where he prosecutes a variety of felony and gross misdemeanor offenses. Mr. Seabrooks is tasked as the Auto Theft Attorney, responsible for the office’s compliance with the state-wide automobile theft grant. He also serves as a Judge Advocate in the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Spartan Shield in 2017-2018. Prior to his work in Washington County, Mr. Seabrooks was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office in Columbus, OH, where he worked in the Juvenile and Grand Jury Divisions. His community involvement includes volunteering with Ujamaa Place’s Men’s Group, Washington County’s food drive, high school mock trial, and the Veteran’s Appreciation Program.