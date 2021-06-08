Minnesota: Application for Vacancies in 4th Judicial District

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) The Commission on Judicial Selection announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. These vacancies will occur upon the retirements of the Honorable Margaret A. Daly and Kathleen D. Sheehy. Both seats are chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.

The application process is now open for these vacancies. The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor via e-mail at [email protected] . Only one application is required to apply for both vacancies. Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on June 28, 2021, and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews on July 20, 2021.

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at [email protected] .