Minnesota: Applicants for Commission on Judicial Selection Vacancies

Walz, Flanagan Seek Applicants for Two Vacancies on the Commission on Judicial Selection

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced two vacancies on the Commission on Judicial Selection. The vacancies are in the Seventh and Ninth Judicial Districts. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor are seeking applicants to fill a non-attorney member seat in the Seventh Judicial District and an attorney member seat in the Ninth Judicial District.

Individuals wishing to apply must submit a cover letter addressed to the Governor and a resume to judicial.selection@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The Commission on Judicial Selection solicits, considers, and recommends candidates to the Governor for vacancies in the District Courts and the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. It is a joint Commission, appointed by the Governor and the Supreme Court, and made up of nine at-large members, including the Chair, and four district members from each of the ten Judicial Districts.

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor at judicial.selection@state.mn.us .