Minneapolis: Trial to begin – officer accused of murdering George Floyd

Trial to begin for Derek Chauvin, the murderer of George Floyd as it was caught on video

(STL.News) Minneapolis is bracing for the start of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd during an arrest last year. The video of Floyd’s killing sparked a worldwide racial reckoning.

Jury selection begins Monday in Chauvin’s trial, which is expected to come down to two key questions: Did Chauvin’s actions cause Floyd’s death, and were his actions reasonable?

As Jennifer Johnson reports, protesters have taken to the streets ahead of the trial, still demanding Floyd’s justice.

