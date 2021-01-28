Milford: Elizabeth Strang to Federal Prison for Meth Conviction

Milford Woman, Elizabeth Strang to Federal Prison for Meth Conviction

Conspired to distribute meth and possessed stolen guns

(STL.News) A woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and possessed stolen guns was sentenced January 28, 2021, to more than 4 years in federal prison.

Elizabeth Strang, 28, from Milford, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 17, 2020, guilty plea to possession of stolen firearms and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence at the hearings showed that Strang stole 10 firearms from her boyfriend and made arrangements to sell the firearms to an individual cooperating with law enforcement. Strang further admitted that from 2019 through 2020 she and others distributed more than 250 grams of methamphetamine. On March 5, 2020, Strang was arrested on her federal firearm indictment. At the time, agents seized over 27 grams of methamphetamine from Strang’s pocket.

Strang was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Strang was sentenced to 53 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Strang is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Spencer Police Department, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Division of Criminalistics Investigation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today