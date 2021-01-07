Categories: General

Mike Stuart Statement Regarding Violence at Nation’s Capitol Building

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart Issues Statement Regarding Violence at Nation’s Capitol Building

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement:

“The Rule of Law is paramount to the maintenance of freedom.  The right to peaceful assembly and demonstration is a fundamental right, but that right does not extend to committing violence in the name of any cause or purpose.  The violence at the Nation’s Capitol Building was reprehensible and counter to every value we share as Americans.  My team is working with our counterparts in law enforcement and, as the facts dictate, are prepared to enforce the Rule of Law and the laws of these United States.

I fully support and endorse the statement of Acting United States Attorney General Rosen regarding yesterday’s intolerable events.  I want to commend the brave men and women of law enforcement for their selfless service yesterday and always.  These men and women are incredible public servants in defense of our citizens, our communities and the Rule of Law.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

