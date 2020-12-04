U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart Issues Statement Regarding Fallen Hero Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement regarding Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, a fallen hero who was shot and killed in the line of duty this week:

“Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Officer Cassie Johnson’s family, friends, the Charleston Police Department and the City of Charleston. Officer Johnson selflessly dedicated herself to protecting the residents of the City of Charleston, and her death is a tragic loss for the entire community.

Officer Johnson’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. Together with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, we mourn her loss. Cassie Johnson was a reflection of the best of law enforcement and the best of us. Her legacy will live on as we resolve to do all we can to support these public servants, our Guardians of Justice, who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

