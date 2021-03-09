Michigan: Steven McGee Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Michigan Man, Steven McGee Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that Steven McGee, 51, of Michigan, pled guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 7, 2021.

“I commend the Huntington Police Department for their tireless efforts to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “Their work continues to make Huntington a safer place to live.”

McGee admitted that on February 24, 2020, he directed the distribution of heroin to a confidential informant in the area of 24th Street and 10th Avenue in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joe Adams handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:20-cr-00170.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today