Michigan Lt. Governor: on Release of Michael Thompson

All four individuals who had their sentences commuted by Gov. Whitmer were released on January 28.

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II today issued the following statement after Michael Thompson, Lawrence Cadroy, Lorenzo Garrett, and Larry McGhee were released from the Michigan Department of Corrections following commutations for their non-violent sentences.

“For these four men, today has been a long time in the making. It represents the ending of their debt to society and the beginning of an opportunity for better days. It’s also a chance to reconnect with their families, neighborhoods, and communities in a way that proves our commitment to second chances and providing pathways to full participation in civic life. Governor Whitmer and I will continue to prioritize a more equitable and just criminal legal system, and every step forward is a step in the right direction.”