Michigan Lottery: Wayne County Woman Wins $1.2 Million

MI (STL.News) A Wayne County woman’s dream of winning $1 million came true after winning a $1.2 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize when she matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Jan. 9: 13-14-16-29-31-35. She bought the winning ticket at the Citgo gas station, located at 15551 11 Mile Road in Battle Creek.

“I was heading to the casino to celebrate my birthday and stopped to purchase a Lotto 47 ticket,” said the player. “I checked my ticket the next week and when I saw I had matched all six of my numbers I thought: ‘That can’t be right.’ I used the ticket scanner on the Lottery app to scan my ticket, which confirmed my $1.2 million prize.

“I was in complete shock. I’ve always said my dream is to win $1 million and it finally came true!”

The lucky 57-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $761,421 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

With her winnings, she plans to donate, invest, and purchase a new car.