Michigan Lottery: Wayne County Man Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Wayne County man was in disbelief after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online.

“I like to play online, especially the Football Payout game,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was playing the game and a box came down on the screen showing I won $100,000. I was completely shocked and didn’t believe it.

“Shortly after I got an email confirming my prize and that’s when it finally sank it that I had really won.”

The 56-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and complete home renovations.

“You always hear or read stories about people winning the Lottery but never think it will be you. Now I know it’s possible,” the player said. “Winning this prize provides a financial safety net for me and my family.”

Michigan Lottery players have a chance to win up to $500,000 instantly playing online. Players also may win prizes ranging from $1 up to multimillion-dollar jackpots playing Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto 47, and Fantasy 5 online. Through its online platform, the Lottery offers players more than 90 different games with plays ranging in price from 5 cents to $20.