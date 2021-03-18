Michigan Lottery: Victoria LeBlanc Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Grand Rapids woman plans to tackle student debt after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Victoria LeBlanc, of Grand Rapids, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball – 14-26-38-45-46 PB: 13 – in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com

“I have only played Powerball a few times but decided to purchase a ticket because the jackpot was so high,” said the 29-year-old LeBlanc. “I checked my numbers the next morning and was shocked when I realized I had won $100,000.”

LeBlanc visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off student debt and take a vacation.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.