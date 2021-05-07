Michigan Lottery: Terry Sparks Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Kent County man was left speechless after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $100K Raffle game.

Terry Sparks, of Grandville, won the big prize when his $100K Raffle number was selected as a $100,000 winner in the April 29 drawing. He purchased his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I saw an ad for the raffle when I logged in to my Lottery account to do my daily Spin to Win, so I decided to give it a try,” said Sparks. “I got an email from the Lottery notifying me of a prize, so I logged in to see what I had won. When I saw the prize amount all I could say was: ‘Wow!’

“I called my wife right away to tell her the good news. We were both speechless,” said Sparks.

The 59-year-old Sparks visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Players may check their raffle tickets by viewing the winning raffle numbers on MichiganLottery.com.

The $100K Raffle game has ended.