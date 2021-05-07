  • Fri. May 7th, 2021
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Terry Sparks Wins $100,000

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 7, 2021 , Michigan Lottery, Terry Sparks
Michigan Lottery: Terry Sparks Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Kent County man was left speechless after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $100K Raffle game.

Terry Sparks, of Grandville, won the big prize when his $100K Raffle number was selected as a $100,000 winner in the April 29 drawing. He purchased his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I saw an ad for the raffle when I logged in to my Lottery account to do my daily Spin to Win, so I decided to give it a try,” said Sparks.  “I got an email from the Lottery notifying me of a prize, so I logged in to see what I had won.  When I saw the prize amount all I could say was: ‘Wow!’

“I called my wife right away to tell her the good news.  We were both speechless,” said Sparks.

The 59-year-old Sparks visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.  With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Players may check their raffle tickets by viewing the winning raffle numbers on MichiganLottery.com.

The $100K Raffle game has ended.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Jackie Fisher Claimed $500,000 Prize
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Michigan Lottery: Detroit Woman Wins $500,000
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: Debra Sullivan Wins $60,000
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah