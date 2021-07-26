Michigan Lottery: Sumayyah Waver Wins $1 Million

Michigan (STL.News) A Grand Rapids woman plans to pay it forward after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Sumayyah Waver, 39, matched the five white balls drawn – 07-11-33-58-63 – in the June 1 drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 1997 East Beltline Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.

“I like to play a variety of Lottery games, so I purchased a few tickets when I was getting groceries,” said Waver. “About a week later, I checked the tickets. When I realized I’d won $1 million I was blown away!”

Waver visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings she plans to pay off student debt and pay it forward.

“I am blessed with the people in my life and what I do for a living, so this will allow me to feel free and enjoy life even more,” said Waver.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.