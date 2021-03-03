Michigan Lottery: Stacy Bright Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

MI (STL.News) An Oakland County woman is ready to set sail after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Stacy Bright, of Rochester Hills, matched the five white balls drawn Jan. 11 – 01-08-20-37-39 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I enjoy playing the Lottery,” said Bright. “I run our Lottery club at work and play some myself as well. I recently added a subscription online for Lucky For Life and it paid off.

“I saw an email from the Lottery at about 1 a.m. and noticed it was different than other ones I had gotten. I looked at the numbers and then woke my husband up to tell him I had won!”

Bright, 44, visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

“For years, I have had a Lottery spreadsheet where I keep track of what I would do if I ever won,” said Bright. “With this prize, I’m going to finally get a sailboat.”

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.