Michigan Lottery: Roderick Slaughter Wins $1,000 a Day for Life

MI (STL.News) A Detroit business owner is looking forward to an early retirement after winning $1,000 a day for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Roderick Slaughter, of Detroit, matched the five white balls and the Lucky ball – 07-09-15-31-39 LB: 01 – in the Feb. 11 drawing to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I usually play the Lotto 47 game but decided to try out the Lucky for Life game,” said Slaughter. “I grabbed my phone the morning after the drawing to check my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I realized I had won. I woke my wife up right away saying: ‘Is this real?!’

“You play the Lottery with the intent to win, but never expect it, so I was in disbelief. I had to convince myself that I had really won,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $5.75 million rather than annual payments of $365,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, he plans to retire early, invest, and establish a legacy fund for his grandkid’s education.

“Winning this prize allows us to fast forward our plans. We will be able to travel and spend more time with our family,” said Slaughter.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life.