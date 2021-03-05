Michigan Lottery: Rnysha Woods Wins $1 Million Prize

MI (STL.News) A lucky feeling led a Macomb County woman to winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Rnysha Woods, of New Haven, matched the five white balls drawn – 03-11-12-38-43 – in the Jan. 15 drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 58955 Gratiot Avenue in New Haven. New Haven is about 10 miles east of Macomb.

“I play Mega Millions often but had an unusual ‘gut feeling’ telling me to buy tickets for the next drawing,” said Woods. “I purchased several tickets and checked them right after the drawing. When I saw I’d matched five numbers I couldn’t believe it. I just started yelling: ‘We’re rich!’

The 26-year-old Woods visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take care of her family.

“Winning a prize like this feels amazing. I still can’t believe it,” Woods said.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.