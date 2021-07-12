MI (STL.News) In observance of Independence Day, the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing and all Lottery regional offices located in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Saginaw and Sterling Heights will be closed on Monday, July 5.
All regularly scheduled drawings will take place on Monday.
The bank claim centers that the Michigan Lottery has teamed up with may have office hours on Monday, however, they won’t be able to process claims, because the Lottery offices will be closed.
All Lottery offices will reopen on Tuesday at 7:45 am.
More Stories
Florida Lottery Celebrates Lottery Week
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery, in collaboration with Lotteries across North America, announces the week of July 11 - 17 as the...
Texas Lottery: McAllen Resident Claimed a Top Prize
Austin, TX (STL.News) A McAllen resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Missouri Lottery: $3 Million Won by Anthony Sleeth
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Anthony Sleeth of Union claimed a $3 million prize on a Missouri Lottery “300X” Scratchers ticket. It...
Florida Lottery: Kenneth Morgan Claimed $1 Million Prize
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kenneth Morgan, 54, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held...
Missouri Lottery: Two Jackpots Won in West Plains
MO (STL.News) Two separate Missouri Lottery jackpot prizes were won over the Fourth of July weekend on Show Me Cash tickets...
Missouri Lottery: May Scheve Reardon Re-elected as Director
MO (STL.News) May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, has been re-elected to chair the Powerball Product Group for...