July 12, 2021

MI (STL.News) In observance of Independence Day, the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing and all Lottery regional offices located in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Saginaw and Sterling Heights will be closed on Monday, July 5.

All regularly scheduled drawings will take place on Monday.

The bank claim centers that the Michigan Lottery has teamed up with may have office hours on Monday, however, they won’t be able to process claims, because the Lottery offices will be closed.

All Lottery offices will reopen on Tuesday at 7:45 am.

