Michigan Lottery: Oakland County Woman Wins $4 Million

MI (STL.News) An Oakland County woman is exhaling after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Sherwood Liquor Shoppe, located at 1330 East Commerce Street in Milford.

“I scratched the ticket off once I got to my car,” said the 63-year-old player. “I took my time scratching the numbers and all I could say after seeing the ‘4MIL’ symbol was: ‘Are you kidding me?’

“When I got home, I told my husband he’d better sit down because I had some news. When I told him, his reaction was a little more colorful than mine! We’re both just elated!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to invest in her retirement.

“My husband and I have been talking about retiring and after crunching the numbers we felt like we’d be okay. Now, we know we’re going to be fine,” the player said.

Players have won more than $73 million playing $150 Million CA$H Explosion, which launched in August. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $4 million. More than $100 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top-prizes, 19 $10,000 prizes, and 820 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.