Michigan Lottery: Oakland County Man Wins $550,746 Fantasy 5 Jackpot

Mar 15, 2021 , ,

MI (STL.News) An Oakland County man was shocked to find out he had won a $550,746 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Jan. 9 drawing to win the big prize: 02-17-20-27-28. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I like to play the Fantasy 5 game because it has good odds,” said the player.  “I logged in to my Lottery account to show a friend how to play online and was confused when I saw my account balance.  After realizing I’d won the Fantasy 5 jackpot, I was completely shocked.  I couldn’t believe it!”

The 58-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.  With his winnings, he plans to invest.

“Winning a prize like this feels fantastic.  It will provide a nice cushion for retirement,” the player said.

