Michigan Lottery: Marquette County Man Wins $550,700 Jackpot

MI (STL.News) A 32-year-old Marquette County man is planning for an earlier retirement after winning a $550,700 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 30 drawing to win the big prize: 01-03-04-33-38. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I like playing Fantasy 5 because the odds are pretty good, and it’s convenient to buy online,” said the player. “I was so surprised when I logged in to my Lottery account the morning after the drawing and saw a notification that I had hit the jackpot!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He plans to invest his winnings for his eventual retirement.

“I’m going to save this and hope to one day retire a little earlier,” the player said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.