July 20, 2021

MI (STL.News) A new set of numbers quickly paid off for a Macomb County woman when she won a $210,517 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 3 drawing to win the big prize: 08-11-14-23-30.  She bought her winning ticket at Cass Market located at 278 Cass Avenue in Mount Clemens.

“I play the Fantasy 5 game often, but recently started playing this new set of numbers I put together,” said the 50-year-old player.  “I saw on the website that someone had won the jackpot, so I checked the numbers. As soon as I looked them over, I thought: ‘Wait a minute, those are my numbers!’ I was speechless.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize.  With her winnings she plans to share with family, pay bills, and purchase a home.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I won, but I am so happy and excited,” the player said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1.  For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly.  For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing.  Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000.  Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

