MI (STL.News) A Lansing man is still having trouble believing he won a $498,726 Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at St. Ides Village Food Market, located at 2110 West Jolly Road in Lansing.

“I like the Fast Cash games because you don’t have anything to scratch,” said the 29-year-old player. “I bought a couple tickets and tucked them away. Later that day, I remembered I had bought them and checked them.

“When I saw I was holding a jackpot winner, my eyes got huge! I called my family right away to tell them the good news and then sent them all a picture of the ticket.

“Winning is an incredible feeling, I just still can’t believe it happened to me!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.