Michigan Lottery: John Scott Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

MI (STL.News) An Allegan County man feels like a “bowling ball is off his shoulders” after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

John Scott, of Plainwell, matched the five white balls drawn Feb. 11 – 07-09-15-31-39 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Harding’s Friendly Market, located at 533 Allegan Street in Plainwell.

“I play draw games regularly and have a morning routine to check my tickets,” said Scott, 62. “I wake up each morning, check my tickets, usually toss them in the garbage and then head to work, but the morning of Feb. 12 was different.

“I checked my tickets and then I had to verify the date a few times to make sure I had really won. I told my wife that I was a winner, and she couldn’t believe it. After all the excitement had settled down, I still went to work.”

Scott visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, Scott plans to pay off his home, take care of some renovations, and then share with family.

“We’re so close to retirement and you never know if you’ll have enough. Winning this will allow us to pay off our home, and that is like having a bowling ball lifted off our shoulders,” Scott said.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.