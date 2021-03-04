Michigan Lottery: Jacob Filiatreau Wins $1 Million

MI (STL.News) A Kent County man is feeling like a million bucks after winning $1 million from the Michigan Lottery playing Powerball.

Jacob Filiatreau, of Lowell, matched the five white balls – 17-54-56-63-69 – in the Dec. 12, 2020 drawing to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 432 Lincoln Lake Avenue Southeast in Lowell.

“I play Powerball regularly and always take my tickets back up to the store to scan them,” said Filiatreau. “When I scanned this ticket, I had a strange feeling when I saw the message.

“I asked the clerk to check the ticket for me and when I realized what I had won, well, the best way to describe it is I felt like a million bucks!”

Filiatreau, 36, visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share with his family.

“This takes a lot of weight off my shoulders and helps me do things now that I had planned to do a long time down the road,” Filiatreau said.

