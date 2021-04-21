  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Gerald Carrig Wins $1 Million Prize

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 21, 2021 , , ,
Michigan Lottery: Gerald Carrig Wins $1 Million Prize

MI (STL.News) A Lake County man “about had a heart attack” when he realized he had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Gerald Carrig, of Irons, matched the five white balls drawn – 04-44-58-59-70 – in the Jan. 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.  He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 3900 West US Highway 10 in Ludington.  Irons is about 40 miles Northeast of Ludington.

“I bought some Mega Millions tickets and forgot about them,” said Carrig.  “I saw them sitting on my desk one day and decided to check them.  I saw I had matched the first number and then kept matching more.  When I realized I’d won $1 million, I about had a heart attack!”

The 73-year-old Carrig visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.  He plans to use his winnings to pay for his new home and help his family.

“It feels unreal to win a $1 million prize, I still can’t believe it,” Carrig said.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.  Each Mega Millions play is only $2.  For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.  Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Ando Remedio Cordero Won $500,000
Apr 21, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Michael Feighan Won $5 million Top Prize
Apr 21, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Michigan Lottery: Clinton County Woman Wins $100,000
Apr 19, 2021 Maryam Shah

Most Recent Post

General
General
General
General