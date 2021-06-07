Michigan Lottery: Genesee County Woman Wins $1,000 a Week For Life

MI (STL.News) A Genesee County woman feels like she’s dreaming after winning $1,000 a week for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000 a Week For Life instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Admiral gas station, located at 7561 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.

“I like playing the $2 scratch-off games,” said the player. “I usually buy three at a time but decided to grab a couple extra this time and it paid off! I’ve told my family that I won and feel like I’m living in a dream!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.1 million rather than annual payments of $52,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. She plans to invest her winnings.

“Winning means no more living paycheck-to-paycheck for me,” the player said.

Players have won more than $11 million playing $1,000 a Week For Life, which launched in July 2020. Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $1,000 a week for life. More than $8 million in prizes remain, including two $1,000 a week for life top-prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.