Michigan Lottery: Diane Newman Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

MI (STL.News) A Wayne County woman is looking forward to a good life after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Diane Newman, of New Boston, matched the five white balls drawn Dec. 21 – 03-32-35-38-40 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Circle K gas station, located at 1330 Monroe St. in Carleton.

“I used to buy Lottery tickets for my husband and I, but since he retired, he’s been buying them,” said Newman. “We like to play a little bit of everything together.

“We checked our ticket the morning after the drawing and we couldn’t believe we had won! We are still shocked, but it’s a big relief for us.

Newman visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With her winnings, she plans to share with family and take a vacation.

“Winning means I can slow down with work and enjoy life with my husband,” said Newman.