Michigan Lottery: Detroit Woman Wins $500,000

Detroit Woman Wins $500,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword Instant Game

MI (STL.News) A Detroit woman almost fainted after finding out she won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the One Stop Liquor Store, located at 8536 Linwood Street in Detroit.

“I like to play a variety of instant tickets,” said the 86-year-old player. “I saw the Triple Bonus Cashword ticket while I was at the store and decided to give it a try.

“I thought I’d won $1,000, so I took it to a retailer to confirm. When they told me it was a $500,000 winner, I almost fainted. I couldn’t believe it!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and save the remainder.

“This might be a $500,000 prize, but to me, it feels like $1 million after the financial struggles I’ve faced,” said the player.

Players have won more than $72 million playing Triple Bonus Cashword, which launched in December 2019. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $11 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top-prize and five $1,000 prizes.