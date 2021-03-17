Michigan Lottery: Denise Bellore Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Macomb County woman is still in shock after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Denise Bellore, of Shelby Township, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball – 04-19-23-25-49 PB: 14 – in the Jan. 13 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com

“I usually play easy pick numbers but decided to choose my own this time,” said the 50-year-old Bellore. “I logged in to my online Lottery account the next morning and saw a notification that I had won $100,000. I couldn’t believe it! I called my family and friends right away to share the good news.”

Bellore visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to save for retirement and share with family.

“This is a-life changing prize. It still doesn’t seem real,” said Bellore.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.