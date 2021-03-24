Michigan Lottery Contributes $1.179 Billion to Schools in 2020

MI (STL.News) The Michigan Lottery raised more than $1.179 billion for Michigan schools in fiscal year 2020. This marks the sixth record-setting year in a row for Lottery contributions to the School Aid Fund and the second consecutive year that the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for public education in a single fiscal year.

“We continue to find ways to make historic investments in our classrooms in conjunction with the bipartisan budget that I signed last year to make the largest investment in K-12 education in the history of our state without raising taxes,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The Michigan Lottery’s $1.179 billion contribution in education will add to this record investment to help our students, our teachers, and our communities thrive. For six years in a row, the Michigan Lottery has set records, and I am grateful to the players, retailers, vendors, and state agencies who make this investment in our kids and their future possible.”

Lottery contributions to the School Aid Fund over the prior five years were:

FY19: $1.070 billion

FY18: $941.28 million

FY17: $924.11 million

FY16: $888.91 million

FY15: $795.50 million

Since 1972, the Lottery has raised more than $24.5 billion for public education in Michigan. Approximately $5.8 billion or 23.6% of that amount was raised over the last six record breaking years.

The Lottery set several other significant records in FY20, including more than $4.2 billion in sales, more than $2.5 billion in prizes to players, and more than $307 million in commissions to Lottery retail locations across Michigan ranging in size from small independently owned stores to large chains.

Record sales in FY20 were driven in part by the Lottery’s internet platform and instant games. Internet-based sales increased by almost 88% and instant-game sales increased by about 23% compared to FY19. The Lottery’s internet platform saw an increase in player registrations which led to greater awareness of games both online and at retail. Players participating in promotions online frequently receive offers redeemed at retail locations, further connecting Lottery’s internet platform to retail businesses.

“Each Lottery purchase in Michigan helps raise critical funding for our schools,” said Lottery Commissioner Brian O. Neill. “The last six record-setting years would not be possible without the support of our players and the dedicated work of our retailers, vendors, and teams at both Lottery and supporting state agencies.”

The Lottery is also committed to promoting responsible gaming. Michigan was the first state lottery to receive certification of its online program through the National Council on Problem Gambling and also has attained Responsible Gaming Verification through the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. Responsible gaming information and resources are available on the Lottery’s website at: http://www.michiganlottery.com/responsible-gaming.

For each dollar spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in FY20, approximately:

61 cents went to players as prizes

28 cents went to the School Aid Fund to support public education

9 cents went to commissions for retailers and vendors

2 cents funded the Lottery’s operations and administrative costs

Under state law, all profits from the Lottery go to the School Aid Fund.