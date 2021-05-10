Michigan Lottery: Colleen Wymer Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
May 10, 2021 , Michigan, Michigan Lottery
MI (STL.News) A Macomb County woman’s wish for a large Lottery prize came true when she won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Colleen Wymer, of Clinton Township, matched the five white balls – 34-38-42-61-62 – in the March 17 drawing to win the big prize.  She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com

“I often play the Powerball and Mega Millions games and win a few dollars here and there,” said the 62-year-old Wymer.  “When I logged into my Lottery account a few days after the drawing and saw a prize notification, I thought:  ‘Wow I hope it’s more than a couple dollars this time!’

“When I saw it was a $1 million prize, I couldn’t believe it.”

Wymer visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.  “I haven’t even thought about what I will do with my winnings yet because I’m still in shock.  It doesn’t seem real,” Wymer said.

