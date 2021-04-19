Michigan Lottery: Clinton County Woman Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Clinton County woman feels overjoyed after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Unwrap the Cash instant game online.

“I like to play online lottery games and have had good luck playing the Unwrap the Cash game, so I decided to play it again one night,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I saw I had won $100,000, I couldn’t believe it. I started hyperventilating and called my friend right away.”

The 56-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to help family, vacation, and pay bills.

“I feel so overjoyed about winning this prize. It still doesn’t seem real,” the player said.

