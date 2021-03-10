Michigan Lottery: Caroline Amos Wins $100,000

MI (STL.News) A Southfield woman feels blessed after winning a $100,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Cashword instant game.

Caroline Amos, 35, bought her winning ticket at the Treasure Island Wine Shoppe, located at 24123 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

“My mom loves to play the Cashword game, so I decided to try it out,” said Amos. “When I finished scratching the ticket, I kept recounting the words because I couldn’t believe it. I took it to a retailer to scan it and that’s when I knew it wasn’t a dream.”

Amos visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a house and a car.

“Winning a prize like this feels like such a blessing,” said Amos.

Players have won more than $24 million playing Bonus Cashword, which launched in July 2019.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.