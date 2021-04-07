Michigan Lottery: Boris Cvetkovski Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

MI (STL.News) A Dearborn Heights man and his wife “went crazy” after winning $1 million playing Powerball.

Boris Cvetkovski, 78, matched the five white balls – 04-19-23-25-49 – in the Jan. 13 drawing to win a $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Food Max store, located at 27333 Cherry Hill Road in Inkster.

“When my wife and I checked my ticket we went crazy,” said Cvetkovski. “We can’t wait to share the good fortune with our family.”

Cvetkovski visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to share his winnings with his family.

