Michigan: Larry Ownes III indicted for Fentanyl Possession

U.S. Attorney Wrigley Announces the Arrest of a Lincoln Park, Michigan Man, Larry Ownes III for Fentanyl Possession

BISMARCK (STL.News) United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that a federal grand jury has indicted Larry Ownes III, age 25 of Lincoln Park, MI, for two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl over 400 grams.

An indictment unsealed yesterday alleges Owens was arrested by MHA Drug Enforcement on June 10, 2020, while transporting hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills. After posting bond, Owens was again arrested on September 15, 2020, by the Ward County Narcotics Task Force. Owens was found in an apartment in Minot with over 5000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous cellular phones and a large amount of cash.

“The fentanyl pills seized in this latest arrest have a street value of around $400,000, money that we have now extracted from the poison-pushers who grievously damage our communities,” said US Attorney Drew Wrigley, “and we remain in hot pursuit of others.”

Grand jury Indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Ward County Narcotics Task Force, MHA Drug Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy A. Ensrud assigned to the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today