Michigan Governor Proclaims January as Human Trafficking Awareness

Governor Whitmer Proclaims January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LANSING, MI. (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed January 2021 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Michigan and released a video urging people to educate themselves on how they can help prevent human trafficking.

“Human trafficking happens to children, women and men every day in our country and around the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “It is often a hidden crime that can take different forms including sex trafficking, forced labor and almost always involves the exploitation of our most vulnerable. I hope this month serves as a reminder and opportunity for each of us to learn about prevention efforts and ways to support survivors and their families. If you see something, speak up and contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Your call could save a life.”

In 2019 alone there were 22,326 victims and survivors of human trafficking. Organizations across the state are working daily to enhance awareness and increase prevention efforts.

The Michigan Human Trafficking Commission works in collaboration with agencies, organizations, and individuals across the state to address issues arising from human trafficking. The work of the commission works to coordinate and integrates a multi-faceted, statewide solution that includes health care providers, social workers, child advocacy groups, law enforcement, faith-based organizations, legislators, and the judiciary system.

The Commission is made up of 14 members appointed by the Governor and works to address human trafficking in Michigan by reviewing existing laws and proposing changes, raising public awareness of the issue, providing information and training to officials and other tasks.

SOURCE: MICHIGAN.Gov